Clear

More than 130 Chicago municipal employees file lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates

More than 130 Chicago municipal employees file lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

More than 130 Chicago municipal workers filed a lawsuit on Thursday, claiming the city and state's vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.

The workers, mostly from the fire, water and transportation departments, are challenging an executive order by Gov. J.B. Pritzker which requires state employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The mandate "far exceeds the power of the governor granted to him by Illinois statute," the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit also argues against a mandate put in place by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, which required that all city employees disclose their vaccination status by October 15 or undergo twice-weekly tests for Covid-19.

"The mandate, and the Executive Orders, violate the constitutional and fundamental rights of those who either choose not to be vaccinated, or choose not to disclose their vaccination status to either the state, or their employers," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit comes after Lightfoot announced that a "very small number" of Chicago Police Department employees were put into a no-pay status on Monday after they did not disclose their vaccination status.

CNN reached out to Lightfoot's and Pritzer's offices for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events