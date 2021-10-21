'Rust' crew member dead after shooting incident on set of Alec Baldwin film

A female crew member has died following an accident involving a prop firearm on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust," according to a law enforcement statement provided to CNN.

The female, 42, was one of two victims in the incident, a release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. The other, a 42-year-old male, was transported to Christus St. Vincent's Hospital by ambulance for care. Details on his condition were not released.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," a statement from authorities said. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Police said the incident happened Thursday at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time.

"Rust," from director Joel Souza, is a western film set in the 1880s that stars Alec Baldwin, Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles.

Email requests for comment sent to the film's production company were not immediately returned.

