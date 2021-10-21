Lego recreates the house from 'Home Alone'

Lego has created a nostalgic replica just in time for the holiday season.

Lego's latest fan-designed set is a replica of the house from the classic 1990 movie "Home Alone," about the problems that arise when burglars attempt to rob the house while young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is, fittingly, home alone after being left behind while the rest of his family is on vacation.

The set, which features 3,955 pieces, will be available for purchase starting November 1, around the same time the initial movie was released, and will retail for $249.99.

The Lego version of the house is "an incredibly detailed recreation" that is "true to the movie," the company said in a news release. It comes complete with the ground and first floor, kitchen, basement and attic. It also comes with mini Lego figures of main characters Kevin, Harry, Marv, Kate and old man Marley.

"Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart," said Lego fan designer Alex Storozhuk in a statement. "I can't even imagine holidays without it. This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time."

And those memories are bound to be triggered with this set, which contains detailed references to the original movie, including things like the after-shave lotion from "The Scream" bathroom scene and Buzz's pet tarantula.

"Following the themes of the film, we wanted to make the experience as immersive as possible for fans of LEGO building and the movie," said Lego Designer Antica Bracanov in a statement. "The step-by-step build which mirrors the movie, and the ability to open up the set and see inside lends itself well to hours of joyful focus this holiday season -- just add a festive backdrop and a certain Christmas movie!"

"Home Alone," which stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, was a hit when it first premiered in 1990, leading to sequels including "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and "Home Alone 3," as well as additional movies made for TV. The films have become so iconic that Disney planned "Home Sweet Home Alone" for its Disney+ platform, which is set to be released in November.

