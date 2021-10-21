Clear
Nevada governor at fault for Sunday's two-car accident in Las Vegas, police say

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Jennifer Henderson, CNN

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was deemed at fault for a two-car collision that left him and the other driver with minor injuries Sunday after he failed to yield the right of way, according to a traffic crash report.

Sisolak said he was trying to make a left turn at a flashing yellow arrow when he pulled into the intersection slightly to see whether it was clear, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report.

He told the investigator there was a vehicle blocking his view, so he pulled forward a little more, after the vehicle behind him beeped the horn for him to go, leading to his vehicle being struck, the report states.

"Based on the preliminary scene investigation and statements from the drivers, because (Sisolak) attempted a left turn on a flashing yellow arrow, failing to yield the right of way to northbound traffic; (he) was determined to be at fault for the collision," the report said.

When Sisolak was hit, his vehicle "immediately rotated counterclockwise over 180 degrees... rolled in reverse... running off the road," according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Sisolak's was cited for speeding and both vehicles had to be towed due to the amount of damage, the report says.

It also says investigating officers saw no signs that either driver was impaired.

Both the governor and the other driver were taken to a hospital for what was thought to be minor injuries.

CNN has reached out to the governor's office for comment on his health and any comment on the accident.

The-CNN-Wire
