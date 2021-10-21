Ruby Rose alleges unsafe working conditions on 'Batwoman' set

Ruby Rose says unsafe working conditions and a toxic culture on the CW series "Batwoman" led to their departure from the show in 2020.

Rose played superhero Kate Kane for one season.

The Australian actor, who identifies as gender fluid and uses they/them and she/her pronouns, took to Instagram Wednesday to recall their experience on the show.

Rose said they were injured in a stunt during production and required emergency surgery to repair two herniated discs.

"I have enough documentation to make a 1 hour documentary," they wrote, adding they had a broken neck and rib. Rose alleges producers threatened to recast them if they didn't return to work shortly after surgery.

"I wasn't allowed to move for 10 days, and I wasn't allowed to train. We re-did the schedule so that I could do the stunts that I wanted to do later in time when I had recovered better," Rose later told Buzzfeed in 2019 about the incident

Rose also claims other crew members were injured on set.

Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind the series, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia, disputes Rose's allegations.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season Two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement to CNN.

Representatives for the CW, which airs the series, have not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

Rose's role has been recast and Wallis Day became Kate Kane in the second season.

Rose ended their allegations with, "I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders..."

