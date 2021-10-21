Clear

Cardi B and Penn Badgley are the Twitter friendship we didn't know we needed

Cardi B and Penn Badgley are the Twitter friendship we didn't know we needed

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

What's the relationship status when you swap Twitter avis?

That's what Cardi B and "You" star Penn Badgley did after sharing some mutual appreciation on that platform.

The rapper tweeted an old video in which Badgley talks about social media and praises Cardi B for how she uses it, saying she has an "authentic relationship" with her followers.

"It's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as 'antics,' she has an incredibly authentic relationship and that's why people like her so much," he said.

Cardi dug it and tweeted "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous" along with the video.

Badgley responded by retweeting her and just wrote "I-" because apparently he had no words.

They then swapped so their Twitter avatars were of each other.

Fingers crossed we get a Cardi B cameo on "You" or Badgley gets cast in one of her music videos.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events