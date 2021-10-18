Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her engagement to Travis Barker with a romantic post on Instagram.

The reality TV star posted photographs on Sunday of herself and the Blink-182 drummer hugging on a beach, amid a circle of roses, captioning the post "forever." Barker commented "FOREVER" underneath the post.

Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Kardashian's sisters welcomed the news, with Kim Kardashian posting engagement ring emojis beneath the post. She also took to Twitter to post a video of the couple, captioned "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kendall Jenner posted a zoomed-in image of Kardashian's hand -- and engagement ring -- as she cupped Barker's face.

The couple started dating at the beginning of 2021 after being friends for years, according to TMZ.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events