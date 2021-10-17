Clear

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak injured in car accident

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was hurt in a two-car accident Sunday, his office announced.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road in Las Vegas, a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson said.

"The other driver and Governor Sisolak both appeared to have minor, external injuries but were both taken to (University Medical Center of Southern Nevada) as a precaution," the statement said. The governor was released about two hours later and is resting at home, according to his office.

No further information has been released about the accident or the other driver.

