Lil Kim claps back at 50 Cent over viral video

Rap beefs are common, but this one came with an Irish tinge.

After rapper/actor/producer 50 Cent posted his amusement about a viral TikTok video that compared raptress Lil Kim dancing to a leprechaun, she clapped back.

"Ur so obsessed wit me this is getting creepy. Yarnnnn this one ain't it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh wit you but cornyyyy," she wrote in the comments on his Instagram, captured by The Shade Room and reposted. "Booooo! U falling off I'm too bad and too fly in this video u reaching now but we all know whyyy."

50 Cent is known for his trolling on social media, but in this case Lil Kim thought he was late to the party as the video has been circulating for awhile.

"Can we say obsessed with Kimmie much!" she wrote. "Lmao keep em coming boo boo only let me know I'm on ur brain 24/7. I love it! Dm me next time I'll send u exclusives cause you madd late!"

She also used some colorful language we won't repeat here.

Top of the morning to them both.

