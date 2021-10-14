Clear

Howie Mandel shares he's ok after collapsing at Starbucks

Howie Mandel shares he's ok after collapsing at Starbucks

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Howie Mandel took to Twitter Wednesday to update his followers after a health scare.

The "America's Got Talent" judge reportedly collapsed Wednesday morning at a Starbucks in Los Angeles and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, he tweeted "I am home and doing better."

"I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar," Mandel wrote. "I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

The former "Deal or No Deal" host has been open in the past about his diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events