Clear

Mark Harmon exits 'NCIS'

Mark Harmon exits 'NCIS'

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Monday night was a sad one for fans of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS."

After more than 18 seasons Mark Harmon has left the show. Monday's episode, titled "Great Wide Open," served as his exit.

In it, Harmon as Gibbs is in Alaska with Special Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) when Gibbs tells him "I'm not going back, Tim. I'm not going back home."

The show's executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder told Deadline that Mark will continue to be an "integral part of the fabric of the show."

"Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go," Binder said. "So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years...never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

In June, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Harmon would have a "limited" role in the current season.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events