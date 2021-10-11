Clear

George Clooney is (still) not running for office

George Clooney is (still) not running for office

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

George Clooney is not running for office.

The actor says in a new interview that he has nixed chances of a political career, but does see hope in a post-Trump America.

"Because I actually would like to have a nice life," Clooney told the BBC of not pursuing an elected office. "I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal Clooney], and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.' If we have our health, which we do ... and I'm 60 and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love, but in 20 years I will be 80, and that's a real number."

Clooney added, "[It] doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat. You're 80. And so I said, 'We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.'"

"There's a lot of things that have to be repaired," Clooney said of the current state of the country. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events