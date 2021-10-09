Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple Store security guard stabbed over face mask dispute in NYC

Apple Store security guard stabbed over face mask dispute in NYC

Posted: Oct 9, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Laura Studley, CNN

A dispute over wearing a face mask led to the stabbing of an Apple Store security guard Friday, a spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told CNN.

Officers responded to the West 14th Street location in Manhattan about 6:20 pm ET, Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

The victim, a 37-year-old male whose identity was not publicly disclosed, did not suffer life-threatening wounds and was sent for treatment to Bellevue Hospital, Antonetti said.

The suspect was last seen entering a subway station on 14th Street, and no weapon was found left behind at the scene, he added.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events