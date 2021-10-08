Clear
Explosion at Shia mosque in Afghanistan causes casualties

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Ehsan Popalzai and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

Casualties were reported when a blast targeted a Shia mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday, a Taliban spokesman said.

The explosion went off during Friday prayers, killing and wounding a number of people, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid tweeted.

"Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway," Mojahid added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

