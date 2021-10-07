Clear
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools starting late, closing Thursday due to flooding Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Mark Consuelos is leaving 'Riverdale' after four seasons

Mark Consuelos is leaving 'Riverdale' after four seasons

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Mark Consuelos is leaving "Riverdale."

Consuelos, who plays villain Hiram Lodge,who is also Veronica's dad, will be going after four seasons on the show.

"So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell. And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."

Consuelos thanked Aguirre-Sacasa for the opportunity, telling the publication in a statement: "First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."

Consuelos first appeared on the series in the Season 2 premiere. He played a rich mob boss who tried to keep Veronica away from Archie.

The show is based on the characters from Archie Comics.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events