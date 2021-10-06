Clear
Sheriff's office says it's been asked to help look for Brian Laundrie at nature reserve

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Leyla Santiago, Sara Weisfeldt and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was asked to help Wednesday morning in the search for Brian Laundrie at a Florida nature reserve, the office said.

Aerial video recorded above the Carlton Reserve showed police vehicles in the area.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie's parents, confirmed to CNN that authorities are communicating with him about any developments, but said he was otherwise unable to comment.

Police are looking for Laundrie following the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whose remains were found last month in Wyoming after the pair took a cross-country road trip.

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito's death, they've been looking for him, in part over a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person's debit card.

