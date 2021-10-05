Clear
Kelly Clarkson awarded $10 million ranch in divorce

Kelly Clarkson awarded $10 million ranch in divorce

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas

It's a win for Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson has been in the midst of an ongoing battle over assets in the wake of her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. According to documents obtained by CNN, the singer has been awarded their Montana ranch with an estimated $10 million value.

The court cited a prenuptial agreement between Blackstock and Clarkson in rejecting Blackstock's position the Montana ranch was marital property.

It was from this ranch that Clarkson recorded her daily television program, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and her appearances on NBC's "The Voice" during the pandemic.

Blackstock -- a talent manager -- and Clarkson wed at Blackberry Farm, a rural resort in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.

