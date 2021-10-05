Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Adele announces that a new song is coming

Adele announces that a new song is coming

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This is not a drill!

On Tuesday, Adele posted on her verified social media accounts that a new song is coming.

"Easy On Me - October 15," said a tweet with a video clip of the British singer driving and listening to a song on cassette while sheets of music fly from the vehicle. A similar post appeared on the singer's Instagram account.

Fans have been anticipating new music since the Grammy winner's last album, "25," was released in 2015.

There has been recent speculation that a new album is coming as Adele fan sites have shared pictures of billboards that say "30."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events