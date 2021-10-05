Clear
Powerball's $699.8 million jackpot won with one ticket in California

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

The chase for Powerball's latest monster jackpot has ended in California.

Monday night's $699.8 million jackpot, the seventh largest in US lottery history, had one winning ticket -- sold at a grocery store in the coastal California city of Morro Bay, the California Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with a Powerball number of 15.

The jackpot has a lump-sum cash option of $496 million.

Tickets winning $1 million were sold in Arizona, Florida, Virginia and Massachusetts, with two sold in the latter state, Powerball said.

Also, a ticket sold in Tennessee matched the five white balls and included the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2 million, according to Powerball.

While the jackpot was the seventh largest in US lottery history, it was the fifth-biggest prize for Powerball, according to its organizers.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

