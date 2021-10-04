Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards reunite for 'Halloween Kills'

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards reunite for 'Halloween Kills'

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards have reunited more than 40 years after starring together in 1978's "Halloween."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and the actress appeared in a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming sequel "Halloween Kills."

Richards asked, "Jamie, can I say something? 40 years ago? I carried you?"

Curtis invited Richards, sitting in a chair, to jump into her arms. She then carried Richards around to the delight of the crew.

In the new horror flick, Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode and continues to hunt Michael Myers. Richards is once again Lindsey Wallace, who Curtis babysat in the original.

Richards said in the promo, "When I was in Halloween, I was 8 years old. I didn't know what I was doing until I saw it. Then I was like, 'What on God's green earth?' ... It just felt so good, all these people from the original movie coming together again. It's like, you never hear of this. It's just not done."

The new movie premieres Oct. 15.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events