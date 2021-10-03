11 people rescued after boat overturns in Seattle

Eleven people were rescued after their boat overturned near downtown Seattle on Saturday night, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a capsized boat with people in the water, in the 800 block of Alaskan Way, the fire department said in a series of Twitter posts.

The incident happened in the waters near the Seattle Ferry Terminal in Elliott Bay.

According to the fire department, all the people from the boat are accounted for after they were able to get out of the water and "onto a vessel."

From there they were taken to Fire Station 5, where they were evaluated by first responders and paramedics and determined to be stable.

A Seattle fire boat later returned to the capsized boat scene to offer assistance with removing and towing the vessel, a post said.

The-CNN-Wire

