Winning numbers announced for Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:10 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

The winning numbers for a Powerball jackpot estimated at $635 million were drawn on Saturday.

The numbers are 28-38-42-47-52 and the Powerball is 1.

Saturday's jackpot is the 10th largest in US lottery history, Powerball announced Friday. The drawing is Powerball's sixth-largest ever.

The jackpot was last hit in June and has since grown for four months, according to Powerball. The cash value of one winning ticket would be $450 million.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in a statement.

The record for the largest jackpot in US lottery history is just north of $1.5 billion.

A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016.

A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.

