Clear
BREAKING NEWS Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner dies from injuries after being shot in the line of duty Full Story

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Sophia Saifi, Nada Bashir and Maija Liisa Ehlinger, CNN

Pakistani comedian and actor Umer Sharif passed away Saturday at the age of 66 in Germany.

He was seeking medical treatment in Germany but set to fly to the US for further treatment, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Germany.

Many fans, politicians, and fellow comedians from all around the world shared their condolences on social media on Saturday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his condolences and wrote: "He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family."

Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, tweeted his condolences and wrote that the Pakistani Embassy in Germany is in "constant contact with the accompanying family of late Mr. Shariff."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events