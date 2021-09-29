Clear

Mark Hoppus says he's cancer-free

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 8:11 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 8:11 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Not a small thing: Mark Hoppus is cancer-free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" the Blink-182 singer wrote on Instagram. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Hoppus said he still has to get scans every six months and it will take "until the end of the year to get back to normal," "today is an amazing day."

"I feel so blessed," he said.

Hoppus announced in June that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, later revealing it was Stage 4 lymphoma.

