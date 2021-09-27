Clear

'The Last of Us' first look

'The Last of Us' first look

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

"The Last of Us" first look is here.

The forthcoming HBO series is based on a popular video game franchise and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play Joel and Ellie. (Like CNN, HBO is part of WarnerMedia.)

The series takes place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed and Joel helping Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, make it to safety. The action-adventure game was developed by Naughty Dog and was released on PlayStation 3. It ended up becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time.

It will also star Nico Parker and Merle Dandridge and it's executive produced by "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin. It's the first show produced by Playstation Productions.

Filming began this summer but as of now there is no release date.

