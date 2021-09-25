'Goliath' final season takes on the opioid industry and more to watch

If last Sunday's Emmy Awards showed us anything, it's that there are some great shows to watch right now.

The event also taught us that every awards ceremony should begin with a rap (and Rita Wilson really likes to show us her flow).

But I digress.

Here's just a sample of what to get into this weekend.

Three things to watch

'Goliath' Season 4

Billy Bob Thornton recently told me he's pretty much playing himself if he were a lawyer in this Amazon Prime series that's winding down.

This season, former down-and-out attorney Billy McBride comes back from a near-death experience to take on Big Pharma amid the opioid crisis.

"Billy is not the type, I am not the type, who likes the idea of big corporations telling us how we should live our lives," Thornton told me. "I'm really happy that that was the final season because I think the evolution worked out perfectly."

The final season of "Goliath" starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.

'Dear White People' Season 4

If '90s music is your jam, you are going to love this season of "Dear White People."

The Netflix dark comedy flips the script for its final season by making it more musical.

Because with this show, you have to expect the unexpected.

It's streaming now.

'Muhammad Ali'

Yes, this is the second week in a row I have recommended a Muhammad Ali documentary, but he is the greatest of all time, after all.

Ken Burns produced this one and delves into the life of the boxer and activist who was as legendary as he often loudly proclaimed.

It's streaming on PBS.

Pop Life Pop Off! Peep my new CNN show every Saturday morning on CNN.com or YouTube. You can catch up on last weekend's episode here.

Two things to listen to

Diddy is not just making the band, he's also still making music.

"Off the Grid Vol. 1" follows his 2015 mixtape "MMM" (which stands for Money Making Mitch).

More of an entrepreneur these days, the rapper born as Sean Combs, of course, founded Bad Boy Records and launched superstars like Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and Lil' Kim.

His new tunes are out Friday.

This one is out of this world.

"Star Trek" legend William Shatner has a new spoken word album coming out.

"Bill" chronicles the actor's life as well as the "ideas, challenges, and questions he's confronted along the way," according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Oh, and it features a cut with Joe Jonas, whose new label is releasing the album.

It drops Friday.

One thing to talk about

Is there anything harder these days than trying to talk to kids?

Between them being buried in their phones and tablets or the fact that, honestly, you just aren't considered very cool as far as they are concerned, it can be a challenge.

But Michelle Icard, author of "Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen," has a few ideas on some of the ways you can use entertainment — and your kids' obsession with it — to help bridge that communication gap.

That's right, pop culture can be both fun AND practical in your everyday life.

You heard it here first.

Something to sip on

This #EmmysSoWhite thing can be tricky.

The hashtag trended on Twitter this week, fueled by outrage when no performers of color won in any of the major acting categories.

Any of the calls for better diversity in Hollywood can seem complicated because it seems like the nominations and awards should go to the best performers, right?

In a perfect world, yes. But this world is far from perfect, which is why we must stay checking that the playing field isn't so incredibly uneven that talent is overlooked.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.