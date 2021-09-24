Sarah Jessica Parker calls loss of Willie Garson 'unbearable'

Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to her late "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson on Friday, calling the loss of her friend and colleague "unbearable."

Garson died on Sept. 21 of pancreatic cancer.

"It's been unbearable," she wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship."

Parker continued: "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."

She called Garson's absense a "crater." The two had recently been working together on the upcoming HBO Max series "And Just Like That..." in which Garson was reprising his role of Carrie Bradshaw's dear friend, Standford Blatch.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface. My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. 'Great bangles all around.' Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ," she ended her post.

​Parker added a series of photos of the two from over the years, both on "SATC" and off-screen.

