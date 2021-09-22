Clear
Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudekis to make 'SNL' hosting debuts this season

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Kim Kardashian West is set to make her "SNL" hosting debut.

The TV personality and business mogul was one of four guest hosts announced Wednesday by NBC.

The others include fellow first-time hosts Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudekis, who was a writer and cast member on the show between 2003 - 2013.

Kardashian West, with musical guest Halsey, will host the Oct. 9 edition while "Loki" star Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, will host the Oct. 2 season opener.

Young Thug will be the musical guest for Malek's Oct. 16 episode and Brandi Carlile will be on hand for "SNL" alum Sudekis's Oct. 23 outing.

During the Emmys this weekend, executive producer Lorne Michaels had teased Sudedkis's return to Studio 8H.

On Sunday, "Saturday Night Live" picked up its fifth straight Emmy win for best variety sketch series.

The-CNN-Wire
