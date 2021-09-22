Teen pleads guilty in 2019 killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

A teenager has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 killing of Tessa Majors, a New York City college student who was stabbed several times while walking through a Manhattan park.

Luchiano Lewis, who was 14 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in a New York court on Tuesday.

Majors, a Barnard College student, was stabbed in Manhattan's Morningside Park on December 11, 2019, and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In a statement delivered in court, Lewis said he was with two associates at the park with the intent to rob someone, and when they encountered Majors, the other two kicked Majors to the ground and tussled with her.

Lewis said although he knew one of them had a knife that night, he did not know Majors had been stabbed, let alone killed, until he saw a news story the next morning.

Lewis' case has been adjourned until October 14 for sentencing.

