Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Elizabeth Olsen's Emmy dress was designed by her sisters

Elizabeth Olsen's Emmy dress was designed by her sisters

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Elizabeth Olsen's Emmy Awards dress was designed by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The "WandaVision" actress wore a cream-colored dress from the Olsen's line The Row, launched in 2006. She topped the gown with Chopard earrings and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Olsen's stylist Elizabeth Stewart revealed the designers were behind the dress on Instagram. "#SisterLove," she captioned a photo of adding three heart emojis.

Olsen was nominated for her first Emmy Award for lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in "WandaVision." She will reprise her role of for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" next year.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Olsen complemented her sisters' style.

"Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today," she said. "I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses -- and that is something that I never grew out of."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events