Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney, CNN

A military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Two homes were heavily damaged in the crash and up to three patients are being treated, the fire department said on Twitter.

The crash occurred between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails, said the Lake Worth Police Department said, which added up to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about 8 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

