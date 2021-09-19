Clear
BREAKING NEWS Deadly rollover wreck in Hartselle Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

First edition copy of 'Frankenstein' sells for over $1 million at auction

First edition copy of 'Frankenstein' sells for over $1 million at auction

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

A first edition copy of the classic novel "Frankenstein" sold for $1.17 million at a recent auction in New York.

Christie's, which hosted the auction, estimated the book would go for $200,000 to $300,000. But by selling for nearly four to six times as much, the book set a record for the highest price paid for a published work by a woman, according to Fine Books Magazine.

The copy was one of 500 originally printed anonymously by author Mary Shelley in 1818. It comes in three volumes and features the original hardcover boards. It also includes a preface by her husband, poet Percy Shelley, along with a dedication to her father, William Godwin, a journalist and political philosopher.

This copy was the first to be auctioned since 1985.

The literary classic tells of a scientist who brings a corpse back to life, creating a creature that goes rogue.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events