Man in custody after fatal shooting at casino in Biloxi, Mississippi

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

A 30-year-old Alabama man has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, that left one person dead, according to Biloxi police.

The suspect, identified in a police news release as Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama, faces a charge of first degree murder. He's being held in a detention center in Harrison County on a $1 million bond, the release said.

The early investigation indicates Jones allegedly got into a physical altercation outside the casino with the victim, a 41-year-old man from Gulfport, Mississippi, according to the news release. Jones followed the victim after he ran into the casino and allegedly fired at the man multiple times on the gaming floor, the release said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but police later detained him near the Biloxi Bay Bridge, the release said. He was found with a pistol, police said. First aid was provided to the victim, who police said suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead just before 1 a.m. local time.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said. It's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other or what prompted the initial altercation, police said.

It was also unclear late Saturday morning whether Jones had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

The-CNN-Wire
