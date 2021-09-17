Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Are you a working parent concerned about Delta, fresh quarantines or lockdowns? Share your story

Are you a working parent concerned about Delta, fresh quarantines or lockdowns? Share your story

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The pandemic has been rough for for many working parents, with work-life balance going out the window as child care options closed and schools went virtual.

They battled through — but now the new school year is kicking off as the Delta variant spreads and young children remain ineligible for a vaccine. Meanwhile, many companies have asked workers to return to the office.

If you are a working parent who is concerned about how to balance work, possible quarantines and keeping your family safe this winter, we want to hear from you.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events