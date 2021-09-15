The Big Lie is (unfortunately) winning

It is 100% true that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And that Donald Trump lost it.

Unfortunately, in recent months, the Big Lie -- that Trump somehow was defrauded out of the election -- has gained increasing amounts of traction, according to a new CNN poll.

In January, 59% said they have confidence that elections in this country reflect the will of the people, while 40% said they lacked that confidence.

Today? A majority of Americans -- 52% -- say they do not have confidence that elections reflect the will of the people, while 48% say they do.

That's a significant swing in less than a year, in the exact wrong direction. And it's primarily fueled by Republicans, 76%(!) of whom say they had just a little or no confidence in elections reflecting the will of the people.

That's hardly the only data point in the poll that suggests Trump's Big Lie is working.

While 63% of all respondents said that Biden "legitimately won enough votes to win the presidency," the story was very, very different among Republicans.

Among that group, 78% said that Biden did not win enough votes to legitimately win the election. That's right: 8 in 10 Republicans think that Biden didn't win the electio n .

Which, well, wow. What those numbers make clear is that among Republicans, Donald Trump and the Big Lie he is telling are winning. Winning is a relative term, of course. Because building a political party around a lie is the quickest way to destroy a political party.

The Point : The Trump fever didn't break after the 2020 election. In fact, it's running hotter than ever.

