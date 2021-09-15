Clear
Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for prenup joke

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Octavia Spencer has privately apologized to Britney Spears following a joke she made after the singer announced her engagement to Sam Asghari.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," Spencer wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of the two. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."

When the couple announced their engagement over the weekend, Spencer had commented that Spears should make sure Asghari signs a prenuptial agreement.

"Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her," Spencer added in her caption on Wednesday. "So let's show them love. #nonegativity."

Asghari commented on Spencer's post, writing, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

