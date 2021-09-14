Norm Macdonald, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alum, dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, a comic who was beloved as anchor of "Saturday Night Live's" popular "Weekend Update" segments, died Tuesday, according to multiple reports, citing his manager.

He was 61.

Macdonald had been battling cancer for several years but kept his diagnosis private, his friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, told CNN in a statement.

"He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him," Hoekstra said. "Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

This story is developing...

