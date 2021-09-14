Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights plead not guilty

Ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights plead not guilty

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Omar Jimenez and Brad Parks, CNN

Four former Minneapolis police officers pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges they violated George Floyd's civil rights during his arrest when he was killed in May 2020.

The former officers -- Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- were arraigned before US District Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung on federal civil rights charges via video conference in Minneapolis.

Chauvin appeared from Minnesota's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, outside of Minneapolis, where he is currently serving a 22.5 year sentence for the murder of Floyd.

A federal grand jury indicted the ex-cops in May on charges they violated Floyd's constitutional rights during the arrest on May 25, 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events