Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons

The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced a statewide investigation into prisons in Georgia.

"This investigation will be comprehensive, but we'll focus on harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence. We are also investigating sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by prisoners, and staff," said Kristen Clarke, who leads the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

She cited a law that authorizes the Justice Department to investigate state prisons. The so-called pattern-or-practice investigation would look at potential Constitutional violations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

