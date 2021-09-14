Clear
Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:01 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: By Christina Carrega, CNN

The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced a statewide investigation into prisons in Georgia.

"This investigation will be comprehensive, but we'll focus on harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence. We are also investigating sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by prisoners, and staff," said Kristen Clarke, who leads the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

She cited a law that authorizes the Justice Department to investigate state prisons. The so-called pattern-or-practice investigation would look at potential Constitutional violations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
