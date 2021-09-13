Clear

'Succession' finally has a return date

'Succession' finally has a return date

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Fictional media's First Family is back(stabbing).

HBO drama series "Succession," which closed off its sophomore installment back in October 2019, is set to return for a new season on October 17, the network announced Monday. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

A logline released by HBO teased, "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

So, you know, the usual.

The nine-episode season marks a long-awaited return for the series, which won seven Emmys for it's last outing, including outstanding drama series.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events