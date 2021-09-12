Clear
A company will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies in October

Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A finance company will pay an individual $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies in October, in an effort to find out whether the size of a movie's budget impacts its effectiveness.

FinanceBuzz is looking to hire someone to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. The person will watch 13 of the scariest movies ever made while monitoring their heart rate using Fitbit, the company said in a news release.

"In honor of the upcoming spooky season, we at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones," the release said.

"You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies."

The chosen participant is required to watch the following films between October 9 until October 18: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle.

FinanceBuzz will provide the new analyst with a Fitbit tracker along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover the rental costs of the fright fest.

To apply, those interested have to fill out a form and tell the company why they are the best person for the job.

Applications are due by September 26, and FinanceBuzz will pick a winner by October 1.

