Emergency crews respond to possible explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex

An explosion was reported at an apartment complex in an Atlanta suburb Sunday.

Dunwoody Police received calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments, they said on Twitter.

Reports of the explosion came in at 1:24 p.m., according to police.

"We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," police said.

The apartment complex is in the Perimeter area of Dunwoody, just north of Atlanta.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

