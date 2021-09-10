Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple ordered to change how it handles App Store payments

Apple ordered to change how it handles App Store payments

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar and Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Months after a contentious court battle between the world's most valuable company and one of the world's most popular video games, a judge directed Apple to allow developers to use outside payment options, but stopped short of calling Apple a monopoly.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court in the Northern District of California ruled on Friday that Apple had violated California's Unfair Competition Law by forcing Fortnite and its maker Epic Games to use Apple's payment systems on the App Store, with the iPhone maker extracting a 30% commission on every in-app purchase in the process. She issued an injunction prohibiting Apple from requiring that developers use its own in-app payment system.

But Gonzalez sided with Apple on the suit's other claims and said she could not conclude that the iPhone maker is a monopoly.

"Given the trial record, the Court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws," court documents read. "Success is not illegal. The final trial record did not include evidence of other critical factors, such as barriers to entry and conduct decreasing output or decreasing innovation in the relevant market."

The decision, which is almost certain to be appealed, came after a months-long legal fight that threatened to (and still could) change how we use our smartphones

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events