A pilot sets a Guinness World Record, a missing toddler is found safe, and a delivery driver saves the day. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

3,2,1 - lift off!

Remarkably, it was stunt pilot Dario Costa's first time flying in a tunnel when he earned the Guinness World Record for the longest flight in a tunnel. His feat lasted 43 seconds, averaging about 152 mph, and took him over a year to train for. "It was a big relief, of course. But big, big happiness," Costa said about his achievement.

Quarterback quandary

Aaiden Diggs, the son of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, had an adorable mixup when he accidentally confused Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott with City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes during an episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks." Aaiden said Prescott was his favorite quarterback in the "whole entire world," so we'll chalk it off to a bad case of nerves.

Search and rescue

Three-year-old Anthony "AJ" Elfalak was found safe in the Australian wilderness after he went missing from his family's property in a rural area of Putty in southeast Australia. New South Wales (NSW) Police shared footage of the toddler drinking water from a river, offering a glimpse of how he was able to survive for three days on his own. AJ is autistic and non-verbal, according to CNN affiliate Seven News. Read more about the incident here.

Good Samaritan saves the day

Delivery driver Gerson Tavaras was making his last delivery of the night when he spotted a 2-year-old boy running by himself across a busy road in Van Nuys, California. Tavaras didn't hesitate to jump into action, stopping his car and running into head-on traffic to save the boy. CNN affiliate KCAL/ KCBS has the story.

Roll the tape

A man in Slidell, Louisiana, has been charged with "false swearing with the intent to cause emergency response" after police say he pretended to get hit by a Tesla before calling the cops and claiming he was hurt. The incident was captured by the car's camera. CNN was unable to reach Arthur Bates Jr., the man in the video, or determine if he has representation.

