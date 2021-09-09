Clear

'Don't Look Up' trailer is here and it's filled with every celebrity imaginable

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The "Don't Look Up" trailer is finally here.

It's full of celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande to Meryl Streep.

The list doesn't stop there, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman and many others also star in the movie. Even Chris Evans makes a cameo.

"Don't Look Up" is directed by Adam McKay about two astronomers who have to warn the planet that an approaching comet will destroy earth.

The film doesn't hit theaters until December 10 and then Netflix on Christmas Eve.

