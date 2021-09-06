Clear

Missing Virginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

Missing Virginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman has been found at Glacier National Park in Montana, according to the National Park Service.

Jennifer Coleman's body was found Sunday afternoon in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, the agency said in a release.

Coleman, 34, was "believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass" on August 30 or August 31, according to a tweet. She was reported missing on September 1, and the search for her began that afternoon when park officials found her vehicle in the Logan Pass parking lot, the park service said in the release.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

Logan Pass is the highest elevation in the park that can be reached by car. Last year, a 20-year-old climber from Wichita, Kansas, died after falling from nearby Dragon's Tail ridge.

About 50 search and rescue personnel were involved in the search for Coleman by Sunday, the release said.

Glacier National Park officials credited the public tip line for a faster resolution of the search.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events