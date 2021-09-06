Clear

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are married

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are married

Posted: Sep 6, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Mark Ronson revealed on Instagram he married actress Grace Gummer.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," he wrote adding multiple heart emojis.

The DJ/producer and the "Mr. Robot" star, the daughter of Meryl Streep, looked elegant in their picture together.

The couple's celebrity pals took to the comments section to wish them well.

"Mazel Tov !!!!!!" wrote Bravo's Andy Cohen.

Lady Gaga wrote, "love to you both!!! Congratulations."

Liv Tyler wrote, Wow!!! congratulations to you both !!!!!! adding heart emojis.

Designer Zac Posen added a row of heart emojis.

Ronson and Gummer were engaged last May, and they made their debut as a couple at a Gucci event in July.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events