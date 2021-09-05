Clear

A shooting at a party in Warner Robins, Georgia, left 1 dead and 4 hurt, police say

Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

One person is dead and four people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Warner Robins, Georgia, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance of the peace call before 10 p.m., according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

"A caller advised there was a large party in the area and could not navigate the roadway of the neighborhood," the release said.

After an officer arrived, a suspect began firing a weapon from a car and struck several people, police said.

One victim died while being treated at Houston Medical Center, the release said. Four others are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at two hospitals -- one in Warner Robins and the other in Macon, police said.

"The scene is active and victim information will be released at a later time," the release said.

An investigation is under way, but no suspects have been named, authorities said.

Warner Robins is about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

The-CNN-Wire
