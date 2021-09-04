Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty stunned at US Open

American tennis player Shelby Rogers rallied to upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the top-ranked woman in the world, in the third round of the US Open in New York on Saturday night. The final score was 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Rogers, ranked 43rd in the world, took the first set, but Barty bounced back to level the match at a set apiece. Barty led the third set 5-2 and was serving for the match before Rogers mounted a furious comeback to force a decisive tiebreak.

Rogers won the tiebreak to stun the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It was Rogers' first win against a No. 1-ranked opponent and her first in six matches against Barty, five of which were in the 2021 season, according to a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) report on the match.

Rogers, 28, moves on to the round of 16 at the US Open for the second straight year. She reached the quarterfinals a year ago.

She will face Britain's Emma Raducanu in the round of 16 on Monday. The 18-year-old Raducanu beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-0, 6-1 earlier Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

