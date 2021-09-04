Clear

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney, CNN

Willard Scott, former longtime weatherman for "Today," has died, according to the NBC show. He was 87.

This story is developing

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

